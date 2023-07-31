A Loose Women ‘legend’ has reportedly signed up for BBC One dance show Strictly Come Dancing. The show confirmed that the week commencing Monday, July 31, would be the week that contestants are slowly revealed.

Brenda Edwards, 54, who is currently starring in the We Will Rock You stage show, is reportedly set to strut her stuff on the dance floor, as Strictly gears up for its 21st season, with a whole host of big name stars linked with the show.

She has been dubbed a ‘dream’ signing, and with a long and extensive career on stage, including roles in Sister Act and Chicago, she should be able to handle the Strictly stage just fine.

A source told MirrorOnline: “Brenda is a dream signing. She has a huge fanbase from Loose Women and the talent to go all the way. She also has a very emotional backstory – the nation adores Brenda.”

Her current run on We Will Rock You ends in September, which would allow her to star on the show. She has already wowed crowds on talent shows this year when she sang on Britain’s Got Talent.