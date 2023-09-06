Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s good news for Strictly fans as the BBC series has announced the date for its 2023 launch show. The popular programme will return to television this month, with the customary introductory episode.

A beloved tradition of the show, the launch episode sees the celebrity contestants introduced to their dance partners and offering a sneak peek into the world of glitz and sequins that viewers can expect in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But when exactly will Strictly 2023 start? Here is everything you need to know.

Most Popular

When does Strictly start?

Claudia Winkleman (L) and Tess Daly attend the red carpet launch for 'Strictly Come Dancing 2018' (Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images)

It has been confirmed that this year’s Strictly will commence on Saturday, September 16. In the first episode, viewers will find out which celebrities have been paired with the Strictly professionals ahead of the main competition.

Following the unveiling of the pairings, Strictly Come Dancing takes a brief hiatus, typically spanning a week or two. This pause allows the celebrities and their partners to engage in intensive training where they will hone their dance skills and perfect routines ahead of the first live show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 13-episode series will be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, and it will end on 16 December with the live finale.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer giving fans a first look at Strictly Come Dancing 2023 was released on September 2. The teaser shows professional dancers giving a dramatic performance outside and inside the Tate Britain gallery in London.