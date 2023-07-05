Taylor Swift announces new UK dates for The Eras Tour - dates & how to get tickets

Taylor Swift adds a massive 14 new international dates to The Eras Tour. The singer also announced that Paramore would be the support act for all European dates.

She made the exciting announcement across her social media platforms, saying: “Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore !! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”

The news comes as loyal Swifties across the UK are already gearing up for The Great War of getting tickets as Ticketmaster releases exclusive codes to those who registered today (July 5). In order to have the best chance of getting tickets, thousands of fans had to register in advance with Ticketmaster before June 22 with the queue’s reach an hour wait just to register.

Ticketmaster stressed that tickets for the Eras tour will be provided on a first come first serve basis which means those who registered in advance may still not receive an on-sale code. Lucky fans will receive an email including timing details and a link to where the on-sale will occur, and your unique, non-transferable access code.

So, how can you get tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming show? Here’s everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour - how to get tickets

General sales will take place on different days, depending on which city you plan to visit for The Eras Tour.

London dates - July 18

Edinburgh dates - July 19

Liverpool and Cardiff dates - July 20

On each date, tickets will go on sale at 2pm. To register for general sale, visit the Taylor Swift website.

Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour dates