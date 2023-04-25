Tesco shoppers will soon notice a huge change in the supermarkets online delivery service. The supermarket chain is set to increase the minimum spend for its online shop and the subsequent charge if you go below the minimum amount.

Currently, online shoppers are charged £4 if the value of the home delivery is less than £40. However, Tesco is now increasing the minimum spend fee to £50 and the charge for falling below that to £5.

A Tesco spokesperson told The Mirror : “To ensure we can continue to serve our online customers as effectively as possible, we are making some changes to our minimum basket threshold, the first change we are making in nearly eight years. For the vast majority of our customers, there will be no change to the way they shop.”

When will changes take effect?