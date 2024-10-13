Tesco shopper selects Banana Bunch Playgroup to receive a £5,000 donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Banana Bunch Playgroup in Carrickfergus is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 donation.

On Saturday 21st September, Tesco customers at Carrickfergus Extra were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a specially created gold version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

Banana Bunch Playgroup was one of three local charities that customers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.

Sophie Conn, Playgroup Leader at Banana Bunch Playgroup, said: “This funding will have a major impact on our children and young people's outdoor experiences, this will enable staff to buy equipment in line with the pre-school curriculum to enhance learning experiences for the six different areas. Outdoor learning is vital for a child's development and opens many doors experiencing the world around them.”

Community Champion Anne Ritchie and colleague Jenna at Tesco Carrickfergus Extra.

Over one hundred Tesco stores across the country took part in the Golden Grants event, with £500,000 in total being donated to good causes that help children and young people.

Golden Grants are awarded twice a year as part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts grant programme, in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.

Stronger Starts grants help schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.

Claire De Silva, Tesco Head of Communities said: "We know that £5,000 can make a huge difference to a school or community project, so we are incredibly proud to have been able to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools and local projects to support the vital work they do for our children and communities. Our Stronger Starts programme continues to support our local communities year-round, and we encourage all customers to get involved by using a blue token to vote for a local project they feel will benefit people in their community."