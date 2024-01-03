The average adult say they can only count 3 people as true friends

The average adult only has three true friends - and no idea how to make a new one, according to a study.

Researchers found Brits typically stop making new friends at 37 but one in four haven't formed a new friendship since the age of 24.

As a result, 22 per cent often feel lonely - despite having a busy social life and lots of family around - and 72 per cent would love to make new friends.

Despite this, 48 per cent think it’s harder to make friends or meet new people as you get older.

Close to one in five (17 per cent) of the 2,000 people polled feel they are clueless when it comes to making new friendships, with a third admitting they'd be nervous at the prospect. However, 27 per cent would be willing to take up a new activity in a bid to make new friends, while 18 per cent would give meet-up apps a go.

The research was commissioned by Beavertown which has partnered with the charity, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), to launch 'Crush Loneliness this January'.

Together, they will be running a series of social climbing events across the month at London and Lakeland Climbing Centres, encouraging people to meet others or get involved with a group of mates and try climbing, to help curb loneliness throughout the month.

A spokesperson for the brewery said: “Loneliness is something which is happening all over the country, every day of the year. Making friends is definitely something that was easier at the earlier stages of our lives for a number of reasons, but we are keen to show adults that there are other ways to get out there and meet new people.”

We're all in the same boat

The study also found that of those who feel most lonely in January, 45 per cent put it down to people not wanting to socialise after Christmas, while 42 per cent blame it on the lack of events.

But 37 per cent of all adults would be unlikely to admit they are feeling this way to someone else, as six in 10 believe there is a societal taboo around adult loneliness.

Reasons why people think it’s harder to make friends when you’re older include people already having established friendship groups (71 per cent), not going out as much compared to their younger years (61 per cent) and becoming less confident (35 per cent).

And thinking about their closest friend, 37 per cent first met them at school, while 32 per cent connected at work. While 21 per cent of those polled via OnePoll were introduced by another friend or family member.

The spokesperson for Beavertown added: “There are many different ways to make friends and meet new people, and it might be surprising to learn that a lot of people are in the same boat when it comes to having the confidence to try them out.