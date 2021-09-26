The best places of interest in Northern Ireland

Explore Northern Ireland

Holidays abroad are slowly but surely returning, but until the world gets back fully to a new normal, breaks in the UK are top of many people’s destination lists.

One of those destinations is close at hand and now offers a great opportunity to discover what lies on our doorstep in Northern Ireland.

Tourism chiefs are asking everyone to “embrace Northern Ireland’s giant spirit” and experience it through the eyes of a tourist.

This autumn and winter presents an opportunity to check out great hotels and tourist spots that have been on the list to explore for years.

Test your limits with the Giant's Causeway and The Gobbins Walkaway

Take in Gobbins Coastal Path and Trail (photo: JPI)

There are the big name attractions like the Giant’s Causeway, the Titanic centre in Belfast, and The Gobbins coastal walkway, and also many other areas of great beauty and many places of great interest to visit.

By planning a trip at home, you can travel at your own pace, easily pack a car up with all your necessities and even add some extra games for the kids to enjoy.

You can map out and explore the incredible scenery on your travels, such as Lough Navar Forest Park in County Fermanagh with its ten km scenic drive leading to spectacular views.

We’ve all missed our friends during lockdown, but as Northern Ireland re-opens, there are now opportunities to visit friends.

Learn how to putt on the world-class Royal Portrush course

Why not plan a holiday in conjunction with a few friends? You can travel in separate cars or meet up at different points of your trip and have a proper catch-up.

If you play golf, there are some world class courses, including Royal Portrush.

For foodies, what about Taste & Tour in Belfast to take you “off the eaten track”.

Visit the historic wall of Derry-Londonderry

Or eat in the historic walled city of Derry-Londonderry, where “A Taste of LegenDerry” was commissioned to showcase the unique food and drink offering as well as the rich culture and heritage visitors to the region can expect to experience.

How about exploring Hillsborough Castle and Garden, Castle Ward or Mount Stewart? Or check out the Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail in County Fermanagh or Slieve Gullion Forest Park in County Armagh?

You have the pick of some incredible coastal views. Benone Strand in County Londonderry is an extraordinary spot.

Explore the Seamus Heaney Home in Bellaghy

Or check out water sports with Strangford Lough Activity Centre taking bookings now.

Why not visit the Seamus Heaney Home Place in Bellaghy, celebrating the village’s most famous son.

From local legends and myths, new cuisines yet to be tasted, mountains waiting to be climbed and skills yet to be learned, there are memories that you never knew you’d make here calling for you to seek them out.