The pick'n'mix weather of the United Kingdom continues, as fresh off the back of scorching sunshine, the country has been dampened by an onslaught of wet and rainy conditions.

It comes just after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rainfall which is in place for most of the country on Sunday (23 July).

These conditions really scupper the plans of parents as the summer holidays for school children across the UK have begun. Long gone are their dates in the diary for outdoor fun and activities, instead opting for entertainment in more enclosed spaces for shelter - such as watching the cinema blockbuster double-header Barbie and Oppenheimer.

In order to be best prepared, people are desperate to find out exactly when the poor weather is expected to be brought to a grinding and much-anticipated halt, clinging on to hope that it is as soon as possible. But it's not looking good.

When will the rain stop in the UK?

According to the Met Office's long range weather forecast for the period of 6-20 August, more settled and drier conditions are expected to make a return.

The forecaster said: "Towards the middle of the month, these settled interludes may develop into a gradual settling down of conditions overall with longer periods of drier weather and more sunshine compared with previous weeks. However, confidence is limited and unsettled spells are still possible. Temperatures are likely to be cooler than average at first, however improving conditions through the period may bring a gradual upward trend in temperatures to average, with a slightly higher than normal chance of above average temperatures by the end of the period."

Met Office UK weather forecast for the rest of July 2023

Sunday, 23 July

Persistent and locally heavy rain across northern England, North Wales, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland. Feeling disappointingly cool. Areas to the north and south seeing brighter spells and some showers, perhaps heavy and thundery in the Midlands. Generally breezy.

Outbreaks of rain slowly moving south, lying North Wales to Lincolnshire by dawn. A few heavy showers to the south, but mild. Turning cooler under clear spells further north.

Monday, 24 July

Rain clearing from England and Wales with heavy showers for a time. Mostly dry elsewhere with sunny spells, but breezy and feeling rather cool. Showery rain into northern Scotland later.

Tuesday, 25 July to Thursday, 27 July

Mixture of sunshine and showers on Tuesday, locally heavy and perhaps merging for a time. Turning unsettled on Wednesday and Thursday with rain returning, accompanied by stronger winds. Rather cool.

Remainder of the July to start of August 2023

The end of the month is likely to consist of cloud and rain spreading across much of the UK, although the far north may remain drier. Once this clears, a showery regime is likely, with longer spells of rain still possible. The wettest conditions are likely in the north and west. Fresh to strong winds are likely at times, especially near western and southern coasts. Temperatures around average or rather cool, especially in more persistent rain or showers.