Daniel Mcneil
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 13:59 BST
The odds for the winner of the upcoming series of The Great British Bake Off have been revealed. The odds come courtesy of betting giants Paddy Power, with them tipping Josh to be crowned the winner for the show that begins on Tuesday, September 26.

27-year-old Josh is a chemist by trade, and currently works as a post-doctoral research associate. He says he always tries to approach his bakes with scientific acumen and usually uses ingredients from his own garden.

He is closely followed by Abbi, who has odds of 11/4. Abbi, also 27, is a veg grower and delivery driver from Cumbria. Her baking inspiration comes from the countryside and she looks for her ingredients in nature giving her bakes a pure taste.

Unfortunately for personal assistant Cristy or database administrator, Dana, they are tipped for the ‘wooden spoon’ this year, both priced at 33/1, some way off of the closest to them, Amos, who is 25/1.

    Rachael Kane, spokesperson for Paddy Power, said: “Looking at the line-up for this year’s series of the Great British Bake-Off, Josh is looking like a legend in the baking, so he’s our favourite for 2023.

    “But, with the likes of Cristy and Dana having some far longer odds, their hopes of victory may crumble pretty quickly.”

    The Great British Bake Off odds

    9/4 - Josh

    11/4 - Abbi

    3/1 - Saku

    6/1 - Keith

    8/1 - Nicky

    12/1 - Dan

    14/1 - Rowan

    20/1 - Tasha

    20/1 - Matty

    25/1 - Amos

    33/1 - Cristy

    33/1 - Dana

