The Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gave a heartbreaking update on his battle with cancer and described his experience with chemotherapy as “brutal”. He made the admission in an episode of Tommy Banks’ Seasoned podcast.

The 65-year-old first revealed he had been diagnosed with the disease last year, when he joked that he will be a “baldy biker” for a while. He has gone on to give fans regular updates, where he explained how he’s learning to live with cancer and that he is “kinda doing alright”.

But Dave has once again spoken candidly about his health battle in a new interview which aired this week, saying: “It’s funny, when you first start chemotherapy… it’s quite hard. I’m still having it.

“It really was brutal. I lost so much weight and then it’s a battle to get your calories in.

He continued: “At first I thought, “Right, this is great, I can eat all those pies I haven’t been eating for years”, except [my] appetite was dreadful! For me, a glutton, losing my appetite was awful. A can of soup was about as far as I could go - now I’ve got to the point where I’m at the weight I want to be, and I want to maintain it.”

This is not the first time that the Hairy Biker has described his difficulties with chemotherapy, discussing the treatment with Strictly Come Dancing star Kaye Adams on her How To Be 60 podcast where Dave said: “By God, the chemotherapy doesn’t half age you quickly. Because your balance goes, so for someone with a motorbike that’s a disaster, and my walking has been affected quite a lot, really.”

The Hairy Biker first revealed his cancer diagnosis last year - Credit: Instagram