The power of football, community, and a little festive magic.

Football fans are invited to rehome their pre-loved shirts this festive season, helping families across the UK as Kitmas marks its 5th year with ambitious goals.

Kitmas, the heartwarming initiative founded by football enthusiast Paul Watson and his wife Lizzie in Stroud, is back for its fifth year. Teaming up with Paul’s brother, comedian Mark Watson, and fellow stand-up Vix Leyton, the campaign aims to bring festive joy to children across the UK by gifting football shirts to families feeling the pinch during the cost-of-living crisis. They are united by a simple goal - to make Christmas Magical for those in need.

What started in 2020 as a small project to collect 100 shirts for children in Paul’s local area has grown into a national movement. To date, Kitmas has delivered over 5,500 shirts to children in 22 UK towns and cities, raised £50,000, and even inspired an offshoot in Canada. For 2024, Kitmas has set its sights on a milestone: distributing 2,500 shirts to reach a total of 10,000 by the end of their fifth year.

Authentic football shirts are more than just sportswear—they’re a symbol of belonging and pride. Yet, with costs running high, they’ve become an unattainable luxury for many families. Kitmas invites football fans to pay it forward by donating pre-loved shirts or contributing to the campaign’s fundraising target, ensuring children across the UK can feel part of their football community this Christmas.

Gary Lineker showing support for the campaign on X

Paul Watson, Kitmas co-founder, explains: “We’ve been blown away by the generosity of football fans year after year. Donning the colours of your favourite team is a landmark moment for so many kids—it’s not just about the shirt; it’s about feeling part of something bigger. With families under more financial pressure than ever, Kitmas is a way for us all to come together and share a little joy this festive season.”

How to Get InvolvedWhether you’re an individual, a football club, or a brand, there are three ways to support Kitmas this year:

Donate Money – Every pound raised helps Kitmas purchase new shirts to gift to children on Christmas Day. Donate via their Crowdfunder page.

Donate a Shirt – Pre-loved shirts in good condition can be sent directly to Kitmas, ready to be rehomed. Email [email protected] for details.

Children wearing shirts donated as part of the Kitmas campaign

Create Your Own Kitmas – Football clubs and community groups can host their own Kitmas campaigns, ensuring children in their local area receive their club’s shirts.Vix Leyton adds: “For the cost of posting an old shirt gathering dust, you can make a child’s Christmas. This campaign is a beautiful reminder of how small acts of kindness can create huge smiles.”