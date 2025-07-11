The River Trust shares tips for gardeners to protect NOrthern Ireland's rivers
The Rivers Trust All-Ireland Communications Manager Joanna Braniff said: “This isn’t about reacting to the immediate hot weather; it’s about planning ahead. Climate change is already shaping our seasons. Now is the time to shift our habits and treat water as the precious resource it truly is.”
Northern Ireland’s climate is changing. Hotter, drier summers and wetter winters are becoming more common, placing growing pressure on water supplies, soil health, and our fragile freshwater ecosystems. But while these shifts pose challenges, they also offer an opportunity: to rethink how we use water and embed sustainable habits that make gardens more resilient — and rivers healthier.
Gardeners might not realise just how much water outdoor spaces consume. A standard hosepipe can use up to 1,000 litres of water an hour — that’s more than the average household uses in a day. Sprinklers can add hundreds more litres without much precision. But by switching to smarter methods, we can reduce waste and boost results. Watering early in the morning or late in the evening helps plants absorb moisture before it evaporates. Using mulch and compost retains soil moisture naturally. Installing a water butt to harvest rainwater can keep gardens thriving without draining the mains supply.
These small shifts support stronger, deeper-rooted plants, healthier soil, and richer biodiversity. And they protect our rivers from the knock-on effects of over-abstraction and pollution when water levels drop.
Joanna added, “In hot weather, rivers suffer quietly. Lower flows mean higher concentrations of pollutants, reduced oxygen, and stress for wildlife. But everyone can help by using water responsibly at home, starting in the garden. This isn’t just about reacting to heatwaves. It’s about building a culture where water is valued every day, all year round. So before you turn on the hose pipe, please remember, every drop matters and every action counts.”