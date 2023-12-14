All Sections
Most popular baby names of 2023: The top 20 baby girl names of the year revealed

By Holly Allton
Published 14th Dec 2023, 11:52 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 11:58 GMT

The most popular baby girl names for 2023 have been revealed.

According to BabyCentre, the name Olivia has made a triumphant return to the top spot.

Find out the top 20 baby girl names of 2023 below - is yours featured?

1. Olivia

Olivia has been a consistent favourite for new parents for many years, and in 2023 it takes the top spot.

1. Olivia

Olivia has been a consistent favourite for new parents for many years, and in 2023 it takes the top spot.

2. Amelia

Amelia takes the second spot. The name originates from the Latin word Amal which translates to hard-working.

2. Amelia

Amelia takes the second spot. The name originates from the Latin word Amal which translates to hard-working.

3. Isla

Scottish name Isla is in third place.

3. Isla

Scottish name Isla is in third place.

4. Lily

Floral name Lily has been a popular choice for girls for many years.

4. Lily

Floral name Lily has been a popular choice for girls for many years.

