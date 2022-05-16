The UK cities that will be under the most water stress by 2040

New research from Sanctuary Bathrooms, shows that Lancaster is the UK location most likely to be under threat from water stress by 2040, due to a combination of population, climate and water usage habits.

The Lancashire-based city is forecasted to see an ‘extremely high’ increase (80%) in its water stress levels. With individuals using so much water daily, this is likely to be a problem that is going to be widespread for numerous other Brits too, as part of a global issue.

By 2040, Lancaster is forecasted to see an ‘extremely high’ increase (80%) in its water stress levels, meaning that residents of the city could see a serious public water supply drought.

After Lancaster, London, Brighton and Hove and Leicester are all set to see ‘high’ (40-80%) increases in water stress levels.

Residents in the South and South East of England are more likely to experience a dramatic increase in their water stress levels, due to existing and growing population density, along with associated requirements for housing and property developments. This is as well as changing climate conditions and less rainfall than other areas of the UK.

According to the South East River trust, by 2050, the South East of England will need to find at least an additional one billion litres of water per day to meet demand in the region3.

City Estimated increase in water stress by 2040 Lancaster Extremely high (>80%) Northampton High (40-80%) Peterborough High (40-80%) Bedford High (40-80%) Cambridge High (40-80%) Ely High (40-80%) London High (40-80%) Brighton & Hove High (40-80%) Birmingham High (40-80%) Leicester High (40-80%) Manchester Medium-high (20-40%) Edinburgh Medium-high (20-40%) Liverpool Medium-high (20-40%) Glasgow Low-medium (10-20%) Leeds Low-medium (10-20%) Sheffield Low-medium (10-20%) Cardiff Low-medium (10-20%) Newcastle Upon Tyne Low (<10%) Belfast Low (<10%)

Major UK cities like Manchester, Edinburgh, Liverpool, and Bristol are all predicted to see ‘medium-high’ increases in stress levels by 2040 (20-40%). Whereas Leeds, Glasgow, Sheffield, and Cardiff are predicted to have lower estimated water stress than other UK cities in the next 20 years (10-20 %).

With all areas of the UK expecting to see an increase in their water stress levels, what can people do day-to-day to reduce their water usage? Well, it can all start in the bathroom through activities such as:

Taking shorter showers

Upgrading your shower head to newer designs

Choosing a shower over a bath

Commenting on the findings, James Roberts, Director at Sanctuary Bathrooms said: “These shocking findings illustrate that the UK could be facing a huge problem with water availability across areas of the country in the coming decades, and our collective usage is going to have a direct impact on future generations to come.