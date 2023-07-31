The Voice Kids will not return to screens in 2024 after running year-on-year for the past six seasons. It’s currently unknown if the show will be axed for good, but for now, the talent show has been shelved.

It’s not known why the ITV talent show, which features people from ages seven to 14, and a star studded panel starring Danny Jones, Pixie Lott, Ronan Keating and Will.i.am has been taken off the schedule.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “The show had a good run and had its own fanbase, but execs are keen to free up scheduling space for other new programming to keep ideas as fresh as possible.

“The cast have great memories from the series, but have plenty of other projects to keep them busy. ”

The makers at ITV are reported to have said: “After seven fantastic series on ITV1 and ITVX, The Voice Kids is taking a break in 2024. We’re working with Lifted Entertainment on The Voice UK for 2024 and development of The Voice-branded specials.”