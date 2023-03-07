The development has started on the new Therme water park at the Trafford Centre in Manchester, as the 28,000 sq metre former EventCity site is cleared. The £250 million development will be the first city-based wellness resort, hosting 25 indoor and outdoor pools across 28 acres.

Located opposite Trafford Palazzo and the Trafford Centre, the first Therme park built in the UK will provide an all-season beach in the northern city. Therme will provide waterparks, thermal pools, spas and stim-up bars, and is due to be completed in 2025.

There are also plans for an education centre for schools and community groups at the site to learn about nature and sustainability. James Whittaker, Peel L&P’s Executive Director of Development said: “Therme Manchester is a landmark development for the North and something the UK has never seen before.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see the land being prepared to welcome the resort to TraffordCity and we’re proud to help bring such an amazing attraction to the North West which we know will be enjoyed by so many people across the country whether it’s for a fun family day out, relaxation or educational trips.”

Therme Manchester’s next generation waterpark area, including living waterslides. Credit: Therme