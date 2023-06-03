Martin Frizell, editor at This Morning has claimed “scores are being settled” when questioned about claims of a toxic culture backstage of the show. It comes as Phillip Schofield resigned from the ITV show last week before being dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to having an affair with a younger colleague.

Schofield described the affair as “unwise, but not illegal”, after it was revealed it took place when he was still married to his wife Stephanie Lowe, before coming out as gay in 2020. He had previously denied allegations about a relationship with the colleague in 2020, reportedly also denying the affair to his colleagues and fellow co-host Holly Willoughby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Frizell was asked to address rumours of a toxic culture at This Morning by Sky News, where he said: “To read between the lines, I think there’s some scores being settled.” It comes after Dr Ranj Singh, who used to frequently appear on the show, made claims there was a “toxic culture” behind the scenes of the programme, adding that when raising his concerns, he was “managed out”.

Frizell told Sky News he was not concerned about the external review happening on the show, saying: “We’re looking forward to speaking to the KC - she’s very, very learned. She’ll get to the bottom [of it]. If there are questions to be answered, I’m sure she will find those answers.”

Most Popular

The editor at ITV’s flagship daytime show also praised his staff, saying: “All I want to say is…I’m working with a fantastic team of mainly women, many mums, all of them concerned for their job. But this is the 23rd day now of being on the front page, and it’s tiring.

“They worked all through COVID brilliantly, they’re all going through this, putting a programme up two-and-a-half hours a day, and I just think we just need a bit of respite now.”

Rupert Everett speaks out about Phillip Schofield affair

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frizell’s comments follow those of British actor Rupert Everett who, earlier today, defended Schofield. During an interview with Channel 4, Everett said the coverage of Schofield’s affair should be “dropped” by the media before making allegations that reports were “homophobic”.

The actor described the reports of the relationship between Schofield and the younger male colleague as disproportionate and a “moment of insanity”. Everett said: “What’s he done? He’s married and has had an affair with someone that’s legal to have an affair with.

The editor of This Morning has called for ‘respite’ following the Phillip Schofield affair scandal