KSI, Tommy Fury, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are set to all meet in London on Tuesday as the four main event fighters host a joint press conference at Wembley Arena ahead of their bouts on October 14 in Manchester.

The main event will see Youtuber KSI take on Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy Fury, with WWE star Logan Paul to take on Mixed Martial Arts’ Dillon Danis just beforehand in the co-main event.

The press conference is set to take place on Tuesday, August 22 and the entire event is being staged by KSI’s promotional company Misfits Boxing and is being branded as the PRIME card.

Fans of the four will be present but tickets are now no longer available. A limited number of free tickets were taken up instantly when they were made available last week ahead of the much anticipated showdown.

Misfits Boxing’s statement read: “The OVO Arena Wembley will host the launch press conference for the biggest crossover boxing event in history.

“On Tuesday, August 22 KSI, Logan Paul, Tommy Fury and Dillon Danis will face the media – and each other – to discuss their fights at the massive MF & DAZN: X Series event, which heads for Manchester this autumn, live on DAZN and DAZN PPV.”

The press conference will get underway at 4pm and will be streamed across a whole host of social media channels including KSI’s own YouTube channel as well as the Misfits Boxing YouTube channel.

Tommy Fury will return to the ring to face KSI. (Getty Images)

