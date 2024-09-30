Totalmobile unveils new asset lifecycle management solution for UK housing sector

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Developed with major housing associations, the new technology offers advanced data insights and streamlined compliance to tackle new regulations

Totalmobile today announced the launch of its cutting-edge Asset Lifecycle Management (ALM) solution, a breakthrough technology developed over 24 months in collaboration with some of the UK’s largest private and public housing associations. ALM is designed to meet the specific needs of the housing sector, providing the most advanced data insights available and establishing a new benchmark in comprehensive asset management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ALM solution complements Connect, Totalmobile’s existing housing job management solution, by creating a single source of truth for all asset processes. It permanently digitises asset records, providing full lifecycle management capabilities that allow housing providers to shift from reactive to strategic and predictive service delivery. This ultimately empowers providers to maximise asset value, ensures compliance, and improves operational efficiency.

“Totalmobile's Asset Lifecycle Management solution is a significant advancement that reflects extensive collaboration with the housing sector to tackle its most pressing challenges,” said David Webb, Totalmobile’s Managing Director of Housing & FM. “This isn’t just an enhancement; it’s a complete transformation of asset management, equipping housing associations with the tools to manage assets more effectively, comply with regulations, and deliver better services to residents. We are confident that ALM represents the most advanced solution in the market today.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Webb, Totalmobile's MD for Housing & FM

Totalmobile’s ALM solution addresses key issues faced by housing providers, such as fragmented data, rising costs, and evolving regulatory requirements. By maintaining a permanent, digitised register of assets, ALM ensures organisations have access to accurate, real-time data on asset condition, streamlines maintenance operations, and supports compliance with safety and quality standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With regulatory demands increasing and financial pressures mounting, the need for an integrated, robust asset management system has never been more crucial," said Chrissi Jackson, Totalmobile’s Chief Product Officer. "Our ALM solution provides a comprehensive, data-driven approach that enhances operational efficiency and supports long-term sustainability. It helps housing providers reduce reliance on costly reactive maintenance, enabling a shift to predictive, cost-effective service delivery."

Integrated Asset Management, Works Management, and Field Service: ALM unifies asset information across all operations, providing a comprehensive view that streamlines processes, reduces data silos, and supports informed decision-making.

Seamless Interoperability: The solution integrates with the broader Totalmobile Platform, offering additional capabilities such as Work Order Management, Mobile Workforce Management, and Dynamic Scheduling. This interoperability enhances service delivery and operational agility across all stages of field operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vertical Expertise: Totalmobile’s extensive experience with over 140 property organisations, including leading housing associations, ensures ALM aligns with specific regulatory requirements and legislative changes.

Migration and Transition Support: To facilitate a smooth transition from legacy systems, Totalmobile provides comprehensive training and ongoing assistance, minimising operational disruption and helping users quickly adapt to the new system.

The launch of Totalmobile’s ALM solution coincides with significant regulatory shifts in the UK housing sector, including the Building Safety Act 2022, the Social Housing Act 2023, and stringent decarbonisation goals. These changes have created an increased demand for advanced asset management solutions. ALM offers a next-generation platform that aligns with the growing market trend towards investing in innovative technology. It enables housing providers to optimise operations, enhance compliance, and transition towards predictive, cost-effective service delivery, ultimately ensuring long-term sustainability and efficiency.