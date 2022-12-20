The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef) has announced a fresh day of strike action will take place at the start of 2023. Union members will walk out on January 5, 2023 after voting in favour to continue strike action.

This latest strike action means that either Aslef or RMT members will be on strike for five of the first seven days of 2023. Aslefrepresents 96 per cent of train drivers across England, Scotland and Wales.

Aslefhad to ballot members again as a mandate, under the law, is only valid for six months. And members voted overwhelmingly again to take strike action. 93 per cent of members voted to carry on strike action.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “We don’t want to go on strike but the companies have pushed us into this place. They have not offered our members at these companies a penny – and these are people who have not had an increase since April 2019.

“That means they expect train drivers at these companies to take a real-terms pay cut – to work just as hard for considerably less – when inflation is running at north of 14 per cent. The train companies say their hands have been tied by the government. While the government – which does not employ us – says it’s up to the companies to negotiate with us.

“We are always happy to negotiate – we never refuse to sit down at the table and talk – but these companies have offered us nothing. And that is unacceptable.”

Which train companies will be affected by the strike?

The Aslef Union has announced another walkout date in January. Credit: Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

The companies affected are: