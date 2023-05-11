Train operator TransPennine Express will be brought under government control in a ‘last resort’ move from May 28. Transport Secretary Mark Harper said that the operator won’t have its contract renewed after “months of continuous cancellations”.

Mr Harper said: "In my time as transport secretary, I have been clear that passenger experience must always come first. After months of commuters and Northern businesses bearing the brunt of continuous cancellations, I've made the decision to bring TransPennine Express into Operator of Last Resort.

"This is not a silver bullet and will not instantaneously fix a number of challenges being faced, including Aslef's actions which are preventing TransPennine Express from being able to run a full service - once again highlighting why it's so important that the railways move to a seven-day working week. We have played our part, but Aslef now need to play theirs by calling off strikes and the rest day working ban, putting the very fair and reasonable pay offer to a democratic vote of their members."

Andy Burnham, Greater Manchester mayor, said: “As Mayors, we have spoken up consistently for long-suffering rail passengers in the North. I am glad the Government has listened.

