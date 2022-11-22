Winter looks to have finally arrived in the United Kingdom as areas of the country are set to be lashed with arctic temperatures and torrential downpours this week. Though the Met Office has yet to issue any weather warnings for the week ahead, their long-range forecast doesn’t inspire much confidence.

The Met Office’s weather map shows a weather system making its way across the south-west of the UK from Tuesday evening, with heavy rain expected around most of the North-West of England before the system makes its way across the channel to Europe by Thursday morning. That though is followed by a smaller weather front from Thursday afternoon while Saturday sees another large weather front engulf most of the country.

In their forecast for the week, the Met Office has stated that “Rain and showers continuing over northeast Scotland, particularly the Northern Isles. Blustery showers and coastal gales in the southwest gradually easing. Cloudy for many with rain in central and eastern England slowly easing. Rain continues in the far northeast. Otherwise variable clouds with a chilly night in eastern parts. New band of heavy rain and gusty winds arriving in the west later.”

Wednesday, the Met Office have stated that a “band of rain and strong winds moving northeast with showers persisting over Shetland ahead. Blustery showers then into western and southern parts” with the outlook for Thursday to Saturday sees the UK “remaining unsettled with further areas of wet and windy weather moving east across the country. Strongest winds and most frequent showers affecting western parts. Becoming widely mild by Saturday.”

The remainder of the week will see “Saturday mostly dry to start with some sunny and clear spells, although with clouds, outbreaks of rain and stronger winds gradually spreading from the west through the day. Coastal areas and southwestern upslopes are likely to experience the strongest winds. Looking ahead, the remainder of the period is expected to be characterised by unsettled conditions, with periods of rain and strong winds.”

The Met Office also warned that “the heaviest and most persistent rain is expected in western areas into the end of November. In early December, the development of more prolonged settled periods is favoured, bringing increased likelihood of overnight frost and fog in parts. Mild or very mild start to the period, although temperatures trending down with time.”

For more information regarding the weather in your specific area of the United Kingdom, keep an eye on the Met Office’s website which will also provide details of any weather warnings that may arise throughout the week.