A Nottinghamshire police officer is in a serious condition after attempting to save a distressed man who was on the railway lines. Police were deployed to a residential area in Balderton over concerns for a man’s safety just before 7pm on Thursday (August 24).

During the incident, a police officer was hit by a train and left with serious injuries. He was transported to Queen’s Medical Centre. The man on the railway lines is also injured but the police said his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said : “This is a truly devastating incident that has left one of our officers very poorly in hospital. We are supporting his family and ensuring that he gets all the care and support he needs.

“This was also extremely traumatic for all those who attended the scene, some of whom provided immediate medical assistance while the ambulance was on its way. I would like to personally thank them for their quick and dedicated response to this incident.”

Cheif Constable Meynell added: “Officers and police staff put themselves in danger every day to keep the public safe and from harm and I personally want to say how eternally grateful and proud I am of them all.”