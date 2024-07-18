Unusual rituals people use to pick lottery numbers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The pursuit of lottery success has driven people to explore some truly bizarre methods. From consulting mystics to performing peculiar rituals, here are some of the strangest superstitions and practises people believe will help them choose winning numbers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We reached out to the Lottomart team to uncover some of the strangest lottery rituals they've encountered. According to Lottomart, there are a number of lottery rituals that help players pick their numbers, from strange superstitions to recalling numbers they’d see in their dreams!

Magic Numbers

Lottery players often rely on superstitions involving lucky numbers. Many use significant dates like birthdays or anniversaries, believing these bring good fortune. Some avoid unlucky numbers, such as 13 in Western cultures or 4 in East Asia. Patterns, sequences, and personal sets of lucky numbers are popular strategies. Astrological and zodiac numbers, dream interpretations, and numerology also influence choices. Others trust numbers from fortune cookies, horoscopes, or family traditions. A mix of odd and even numbers is sometimes favoured for balance.

Crossed Fingers

Dreaming of Fortune

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many lottery players believe dreams can predict lucky numbers. They interpret elements from their dreams and convert these into numbers, trusting that dreams connect to the subconscious or a higher power. This practice is rooted in the idea that dreams can reveal hidden messages about future fortune. Some cultures have detailed systems for dream interpretation specifically to find lucky numbers. Despite the randomness of the lottery, these players feel that their dreams offer a mystical insight into winning numbers, blending the lines between chance and destiny.

Animal Instincts

Lottery players often rely on animals for lucky numbers. They observe animals’ behaviours, believing these can predict winning numbers. For instance, a specific animal appearing frequently or behaving unusually might be interpreted as a sign. In some cultures, each animal is associated with particular numbers. These beliefs are rooted in ancient traditions where animals were seen as messengers or omens.

Celestial Guidance