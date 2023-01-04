The first episode of the 29th series of Channel 4’s 24 Hours in A&E aired on Tuesday evening and left viewers in tears. During the episode there was a mix of horrific injuries, tragic news and some humour. However, it was the storyline of 92-year-old John that left viewers in tears with one viewer taking to social media to say ‘it just breaks my heart’.

The episode was titled ‘Tales of the Unexpected’ was originally filmed in 2021 but aired Tuesday January 3 at 9pm. One of the most emotional storylines during the episode came when 92-year-old John is admitted to resus as he struggles to breathe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was joined by his wife Florence, who never left his side as the doctors ran numerous tests. John told his wife: "I must say I don’t feel like I’m on top of the world."

During the episode, Florence talked about the ups and downs of her life with John. She included stories of their early romance, how they met and the struggles they faced when failing to conceive.

Most Popular

Ambulance attended the scene of the crash at Burton on December 17.

The doctors determined that John had an infection and sepsis and that nothing could be done. After this discovery, the decision was made for John to be put on end-of-life care. Anju, who has been helping look after him, was given the heart-breaking job of telling Florence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Florence spoke about the situation on the programme as she tried to come to terms with the tragic news. She said: "It’s like living outside your own body, you don’t think these things are happening to you."

Many viewers took to social media to share their heartbreak at the situation with one writing on Twitter: "I can deal with the broken bones and blood but Flo knowing she is saying her last goodbyes to her husband absolutely breaks my heart !"

Advertisement Hide Ad