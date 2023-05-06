Wetherspoons at risk: Budget pub chain reveals locations facing closure - is your local set to go?
A number of Wetherspoons pubs across the UK are facing the risk of closure - here is the full list.
Wetherspoons pubs are loved across the UK and are a local for many. However, the budget chain is facing a number of closures with 19 of its pubs up for sale and 20 already closed this year.
In September 2022, Wetherspoons, or ‘Spoons as it’s nicknamed, announced it would be selling 32 of its pubs due to an inability to match its pre-pandemic performance. A further seven pub sites were added to the list in November 2022, making the total 39.
Wetherspoons has more than 800 pubs in the UK and is well known for its cheap drinks and cheap food. Like-for-like sales rose by 18 percent in the final quarter of 2022 across Wetherspoons’ pubs but were still two percent below 2019 levels.
Below is a full list of Wetherspoons pubs currently under offer.
Wetherspoons pubs currently under offer
- Wrong ‘Un - Bexleyheath
- Jolly Sailor - Hanham
- The Moon and Bell - Loughborough
- The Widow Frost - Mansfield
- Resolution - Middlesbrough
- The Rising Sun - Redditch
- Sennockian - Sevenoaks
- Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis - Southampton
- Lord Arthur Lee - Fareham
- Plough & Harrow - Hammersmith
- Coronet, Holloway - London
- Colombia Press - Watford
- The World’s Inn - Romford
- Last Post - Loughton
- Christopher Creeke - Bournemouth
- The Alfred Herring - Palmers Green
- Silkstone Inn - Barnsley
- The John Masefield - New Ferry
- The Cross Keys - Peebles
- The Saltoun Inn - Fraserburgh
- The General Sir Redvers Buller - Crediton
- The Bank House - Cheltenham
- The Butlers Bell - Stafford
- The Percy Shaw - Halifax
- Foxley Hatch - Purley
- Asparagus - Battersea
- Millers Well - East Ham
- Hudson Bay - Forest Gate
- Angel - Islington
- The Billiard Hall - West Bromwich
- Capitol - Forest Hill
- The Bankers Draft - Eltham
- Moon on the Hill - Harrow