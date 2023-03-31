Gwyneth Paltrow showed no reaction when she won her ski crash legal battle over an incident on the slopes in Utah in 2016. Instead she went over to Terry Sanderson - the individual suing her - to whisper something into his ear.

The retired optometrist alleged that Paltrow had hit him at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, “knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries”. He was seeking damages of $300,000, but instead was ordered to pay the Oscar-winning actress just one dollar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was cleared of any wrongdoing after a two hour deliberation on Thursday (March 30). In a statement after the verdict, Gwyneth Paltrow said she is “pleased with the outcome”.

When the judge’s decision was returned, Paltrow appeared to touch Mr Sanderson on the shoulder and whispered something to him as she exited the courtroom. Ever since the discreet conversation, people have been wondering what was said.

Most Popular

Reporters outside the Utah courtroom were told that Gwyneth Paltrow told Sanderson: “I wish you well” and the 76-year-old replied with “thank you dear”.

The original claim, which was first filed in 2019, had stated: “This case involves a hit-and-run ski crash at Deer Valley, Utah, where defendant Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill, knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured."

Gwyneth Paltrow appeared to whisper to Terry Sanderson after the verdict of her ski crash legal battle was revealed - Credit: Getty Images