The UK’s favourite top 10 game shows have been revealed, with staples on the scene occupying all the slots.

Game shows have been a staple of British TV for decades, such as Bullseye being one of the favourites during its illustrious run.

The study, commissioned by gaming experts Mahjong Challenge , analysed the average number of yearly Google searches for more than 60 game shows on UK TV to reveal the top 10.

A spokesperson for Mahjong Challenge commented on the study:

“Game shows have been a staple in many homes across the UK since the 1950s and some of the most successful game shows on TV originated here in Britain.

“It will be interesting to see how the popularity changes over the coming years though, since 75% of Countdown viewers are in the 55 plus age range, whereas The Chase has a wider target audience.

“Game shows face more competition than ever before to capture the attention of younger audiences, since they are used to having access to endless entertainment at the touch of a button through services such as Netflix and Prime Video.”

The top searched for game show averages almost a million per year, and is comfortably ahead of number two.

What are the top 10 most searched for game shows in the UK?

When people think of game shows currently active in the UK, their mind may think to The Chase or perhaps Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, which first aired in the UK in 1998 but has since aired in more than 120 countries in more than 80 languages, making it one of the most successful game shows on TV.

Surprisingly, neither of them are number one.

The top 10 are: