What’s coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Cinema and Disney+ in November 2022

As seasonal trees strip their autumn leaves and arctic temperatures force the window’s shut, TV bingers across the UK will be curling up on the sofa to scrawl through the hundreds of shows coming to streaming services this November.

It really is that time of year again, summer’s completely out of the picture, Christmas is on the horizon and Halloween is still creeping around. The TLDR is that you should expect a bit of everything on your screens this November.

From the highly anticipated Enola Homes 2 and My Policeman (Yes.. more Harry Styles) to the Santa Claus franchise, there’s sure to be a wide range of television shows and films for bingers to sink their teeth into.

For football fans, the new sports-documentary FIFA Uncovered tackles corruption, power, and politics, just in time for the controversial Qatar World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, Sebastián Lelio’s adaptation of The Wonder by Emma Donoghue features Florence Pugh at her best.

But with so much on offer, a new favourite could slip by unnoticed… to save your precious time and a few fingers going a bit achy, we’ve compiled a directory of all the shows hitting the major streaming sites this November.

What’s coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sky Cinema and Disney?

Netflix

November 1

Buddy Games (2019)

Felon (2008)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 6) Netflix Original Series

Jungleland (2019)

Kimi ni todoke: From Me to You (Multiple Seasons)

Molang (Multiple Seasons)

Spell (2020)

The Ghost (2022)

The Takeover (2022) Netflix Original Film

Travel Man: 48 Hours In… (Season 5)

Young Royals (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Young Sheldon (Season 4)

November 2

Channel 4’s The Undateables is coming to Netflix

Killer Sally (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series

Till Death (Season 2)

The Undateables (Multiple Seasons)

November 3

Blockbuster (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Panayotis Pascot: Almost (2022) Netflix Original Special

The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos (Season 4) Netflix Original Series

The much-anticipated Enola Holmes 2 starring Millie-Bobby Brown comes to Netflix on November 4

November 4

Buying Beverly Hills (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman (2022) Netflix Original Film

Enola Holmes 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film

Lookism (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Manifest (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original Series

Scarlet Hill (Season 1)

The Fabulous (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Secrets of Greco Family (Season 1)

The Syndicate (Season 1)

November 5

Blitzed! (2020)

Cuba’s Wild Revolution (2020)

El Dorado (2012)

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Haunting of Margam Castle (2020)

November 8

Neal Brennan: Blocks (2022) Netflix Original Special

Illumination’s Minions & More 2 (2022)

The Claus Family 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film

Triviaverse (2022) Netflix Original Special

November 9

FIFA Uncovered (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Crown (Season 5) Netflix Original Series

The Soccer Football Movie (2022) Netflix Original Film

Sepp Blatter in FIFA Uncovered (Season 1)

November 10

Falling for Christmas (2022) Netflix Original Film

Lost Bullet 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Motherland (Season 3)

State of Alabama vs. Britanny Smith (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Synchronic (2019)

Warrior Nun (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

November 11

Ancient Apocalypse (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Don’t Leave (2022) Netflix Original Film

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Is That Black Enough For You?!? (2022) Netflix Original Film

Monica, O My Darling (2022) Netflix Original Film

My Father’s Dragon (2022) Netflix Original Film

November 14

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Season 1)

November 15

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (2022) Netflix Original Special

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (2022) Netflix Original Special

Run for the Money (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Florence Pugh stars in The Wonder (2022)

November 16

Off Track (2022) Netflix Original Film

One of Us Is Lying (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo (2022) Netflix Original Film –

The Lost Lotteries (2022) Netflix Original Film

The Wonder (2022) Netflix Original Film

November 17

1899 (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Christmas With You (2022) Netflix Original Film

Dead to Me (Season 3) Netflix Original Series

I Am Vanessa Guillen (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Jen and Judy return for the final season of Dead to Me

November 18

Elite (Season 6) Netflix Original Series

Reign Supreme (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Slumberland (2022) Netflix Original Film

Somebody (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

November 19

The Jonestown Haunting (2020)

November 24

First Love (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Noel Diary (2022) Netflix Original Film

The Noel Diary (2022)

November 30

My Name is Vendetta (2022) Netflix Original Film

Prime Video

November 1

Los simuladores (2002)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

2 Days in the Valley (1996)

A Belle for Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

American Gigolo (1980)

Anita (2013)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Black Rain (1989)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Coffy (1973)

Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop (2011)

Contraband (2012)

Cousins (1989)

Domestic Disturbance (2001)

Down To Earth (2001)

Face/Off (1997)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Heaven’s Gate (1981)

High Fidelity (2000)

Hitman (2007)

Hitman (Uncut) (2007)

1999 hit ‘10 things I Hate About You’ featuring Heath Ledger comes to Prime

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Just Wright (2010)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Kingdom of Heaven (Directors Cut Roadshow Version) (2005)

Men at Work (1990)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mousehunt (1997)

Nick of Time (1995)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Primal Fear (1996)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Salvador (1986)

Scrooged (1988)

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

Sliver (1993)

Something Wild (1986)

Soul Plane (2004)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

The Big Country (1958)

The Doors (1991)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Machinist (2004)

The Madness of King George (1994)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)

The Professional (1994)

The Expendables franchise is coming to Prime

The Relic (1997)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Things We Lost in the Fire (2007)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)

Train (1965)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

War Horse (2011)

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004)

November 2

Cujo (1983)

En donde estan los ladrones? (2017)

November 3

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

November 4

El Presidente: The Corruption Game S2 (2022), Amazon Original Series

My Policeman (2022), Amazon Original Movie

Harry Styles appears in new Prime original move My Policeman

November 9

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 (2022), Amazon Original Series

November 10

Autumn Beat (2022), Amazon Original Movie

Warm Bodies (2013)

November 11

The English (2022), Amazon Original Series

From the Top of My Lungs (2022), Amazon Original Series

Mammals (2022), Amazon Original Series

La Caida / Dive (2022), Amazon Original Movie

James Cordon will star in Mammals (2022)

November 15

The Mindy Project S1-6 (2013)

November 16

Pasos de héroe (2016)

November 18

The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022), Amazon Original Movie

Busco Novia (2021)

November 22

Animal Kingdom S6 (2022)

November 23

Good Night Oppy (2022), Amazon Original Movie

Cyrano (2022)

November 27

Angry Angel (2017)

November 29

Angel Falls Christmas (2021)

Peter Dinklage as Cyrano & Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Christian

Disney+

November 2

See How They Run

Star Wars: Andor – Episode 9

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 19 – Episode 2 (UK)

The Old Man – Episode 7

Donna Hay Christmas

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 – Episode 3

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 – Episode 6

9-1-1: Lone Star – Season 3 – Episode 18

Station 19 – Season 6 – New Episode

Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)

NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode

Women In Taipei – New Episode

Reboot

What We Do In The Shadows – Seasons 3 & 4

The Simpsons – Season 33

November 3

The Kardashians – Season 2 – Episode 7

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Director by Night

Marvel Studios Legends – King T’challa”

Marvel Studios Legends – “Princess Shuri”

Marvel Studios Legends – “The Dora Milaje”

The Kardashians are back on DIsney+ this November

November 7

The Walking Dead – Season 11 – Episode 22

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)

November 9

Save our Squad with David Beckham

“The Montaners”

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 19 – Episode 3 (UK)

Star Wars: Andor – Episode 10

Zootopia+ – All 6 Shorts

NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode

Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)

Women In Taipei – New Episode

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 – Episode 4

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 – Episode 7

November 10

The Kardashians – Season 2 – Episode 8

NCIS Hawaii

November 11

Fire of Love

Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)

November 14

The Walking Dead – Season 11 – Episode 23

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)

November 16

Star Wars: Andor – Episode 11

The Santa Clauses – Episodes 1 & 2

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth

Tell Me Lies

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 19 – Episode 4 (UK)

Station 19 – Season 6 – New Episode (UK)

NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 – Episode 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 – Episode 8

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)

Women In Taipei – New Episode

Grey’s Anatomy S19 see’s a host of new members join the cast

November 17

The Kardashians – Season 2 – Episode 9

November 18

Disenchanted

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse

The Wonderful Autumn Of Mickey Mouse

November 20

Elton John Live – Farewell From The Dodger Stadium

November 21

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)

November 23

Star Wars: Andor – Episode 12

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 19 – Episode 5 (UK)

Station 19 – Season 6 – New Episode (UK)

The Santa Clauses – Episode 3

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 – Episode 6

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Season 2 – Episode 9

NCIS: Hawaii – New Episode

Women In Taipei – New Episode

Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)

November 24

The Kardashians – Season 2 – Episode 10