The Hellboy reboot of The Crooked Man has found its lead actor - after Deadpool 2 star Jack Kesy was announced as the frontman. You might recognise the 36-year-old New York native from previous roles on TV and the big screen.

Probably best known for his role in Deadpool 2, he is also known for movies including WB’s 12 Strong and Baywatch, as well as series Claws and The Strain. He is currently starring in the Lionsgate feature Dark Web: Cicadia 3301, opposite Alan Ritchson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after it was previously announced Brian Taylork, known for his work on ‘Crank’, will be directing with a script created by Hellboy comic book masterminds Mike Mignola and Chris Golden.

The movie is set to begin shooting in the coming months, and will see Hellboy stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia with a rookie Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (BRPD) agent.

Most Popular

There they discover a small community haunted by witches. The community is also led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man.

According to Empire , the shooting of the movie will happen in Bulgaria. It will be the first film in Millennium’s development slate with German film and TV distributor, Telepool, which is owned by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad