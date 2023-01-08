The ITV schedule has been thrown into chaos over the past few days, with the schedule of the UK’s longest running soap, Coronation Street being the most affected by this. Much to the disappointment of those looking forward to a visit to Weatherfield, the show was cancelled on Friday night.

Corrie will also be cancelled on Monday night too, with fans having to wait a little longer for the conclusion to one the soap’s biggest storyline in recent months, with Griff’s reign of terror on the cobbles seemingly over.

The end of November and most of December saw the ITV, and BBC schedule regularly disrupted due to extensive coverage of the World Cup. And just weeks after fans were getting back into the usual routine, the timings are set to change again.

As the show was cancelled on Friday (January 6) night, to make way for live coverage of the third FA Cup tie between Manchester United and Everton, it will now be shown on Sunday (January 8) instead.

As well as this recent shake up, Monday’s episode is also being cancelled as ITV have opted to show the third round FA Cup tie between Oxford and Arsenal at the Kassam Stadium.

Coronation Street usually takes up an ITV slot three nights a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday with fans eager for those days to roll around a little quicker as a major storyline is set to reach a dramatic inclusion.

In the most recent scenes, Max Turner, adopted son of long-term resident David Platt, was arrested for his involvement with Griff’s group. Fans are now keen to see how he copes with the aftermath of Griff’s actions.

