Tennis star Andy Murray shares gratitude for the NHS in a touching tribute alongside Team GB, ParalympicsGB and Special Olympics GB stars. The tributes will feature in a film to commemorate the NHS’s 75th birthday on July 5.

In the film a range of sporting heroes will thank the NHS for supporting them throughout their lives and careers. Andy Murray, who is currently competing at Wimbledon, said: “To me the NHS is very important, they’ve always been there for my family when we’ve really needed them. Whether that’s been in the middle of the night when one of my children is ill and we need to see someone urgently, they’re always there. The staff have been incredible and are always so helpful.”

Murray is joined by a long list of British sporting icons including double Paralympics champion Jonnie Peacock. The T44 class 100m sprinter, who has won gold at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games, said: “I have been involved in the NHS because they literally saved my life at the age of five. The NHS means my life to me.”

The film also features hockey star Sam Quek, Special Olympics athlete Mitch Camp, rugby’s Abi Burton and Paralympian Karé Adenegan. The film will be shown on the Piccadilly Lights billboard in Central London tomorrow (July 5) as well as the NHS social media channels.

Former Hockey Olympic champion Sam Queck said: “The NHS means so much to me, they have impacted my life and my friend’s and family’s life hugely”. Mitch Camp, long jump gold medalist, said: “I’ve been involved with the NHS from an early age having gone through many operations, but having those operations made me the person I am today.”

