The family of the eight-year-old pupil who was killed after a Land Rover crashed through a school fence in London on Thursday (July 6) said she was “adored and loved by everyone”. The child, now officially identified as Selena Lau, died in Wimbledon following the crash.

Several people including a seven-month-old girl were taken to hospital after a car crashed into the grounds of The Study Preparatory School . Another eight-year-old girl and a woman in her 40s remain in a critical condition.

The driver of the car, a 46-year-old woman, had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and has been bailed until late July.

In a short statement released through the Met Police, the family released a picture of Selena smiling in her school uniform and paid tribute to the school girl. They said: “Selena was an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone. The family wishes their privacy to be respected at this sad time.”

It has been reported the crash occurred during an end-of-term tea party which had been taking place on the school grounds. Both the family of Selena and the family of the eight-year-old girl in a life-threatening condition are being supported by family liaison officers.

A total of 15 ambulances were dispatched to the scene and 16 people were treated after the incident, with 12 being taken to hospital. The driver of the car suffered injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland , local policing commander for south-west London, said: "It is difficult to imagine the pain and upset the families of those involved are going through and we will do all we can to support them as our investigation continues. I know the impact of this tragic incident is also being felt in the wider community and we are working with our partners to ensure the appropriate support is in place.

"This was the largest local policing deployment in south-west London since 2017 and our officers, along with members of the other emergency services, were met with a challenging and traumatic scene. I would like to praise them for doing all they could to help those injured. I have no doubt this incident would have also had a significant impact on them, and we will ensure their welfare is looked after.

"I understand many people will want answers about how this happened and there is a team of detectives working to establish the circumstances. I would ask the community to avoid speculating on a possible cause whilst these enquiries are carried out."

Officers have collected CCTV from nearby buildings and spoken with a number of witnesses. The car was removed from the scene on Thursday night and has been taken away for further examination.

