This will be WWE’s ninth trip to Saudi Arabia as part of a 10 year deal with the gulf state and it’s set to be a historic night with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins all set to feature. It’s set to be a blockbuster night of action and the final WWE premium live event before the pro-wrestling giant heads to London for Money In The Bank, in July.

A number of WWE titles will be on the line including the Intercontinental Title, Undisputed Tag Team Titles and both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championships. The event will also see a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion crowned after Triple H unveiled the new belt on RAW to give both WWE brands a World Champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the WWE universe when introducing the new championship, WWE CCO Triple H said: “On Saturday May 27 at Night of Champions, we will crown a new World Heavyweight Champion. This will be a champion you can be proud of, this will be a champion you can respect and admire. This will be a champion that will defend this championship anywhere, any place, any time, all over the world.”

Here is everything you need to know about WWE Night of Champions 2023, including the UK start time and full match card.

Most Popular

WWE Night of Champions 2023: When it is and UK start time

WWE Night of Champions is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 27. It will be hosted from the Jeddah Superdome - a 35,000 seat arena in King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the event is not taking place in the US, it means a welcome change for UK wrestling fans as WWE Night of Champions main card will begin at 6pm UK time. A one hour kick-off show will be live from 5pm.

What is the full match card for WWE Night of Champions 2023?

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. AJ Styles - tournament final for inaugural World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa) - for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Gunther (c) vs. Mustafa Ali - for WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka - for WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya - for WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

How to watch WWE Night of Champions 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad