A 38-year-old woman has alleged that she was drugged and sexually assaulted while being held in custody by Greater Manchester Police. Zayna Iman has obtained CCTV footage of her 40-hour detention, but three hours of footage are missing.

Zayna said: "Instead of providing an unconscious female with medical attention they thought, ‘I know let’s take her clothes off instead and leave her there’. It’s just something that the police do for their own perverse kicks."

The footage shows Zayna being forced down on a thin mattress on the floor. Her jeans are removed and her knickers cut off. A pair of oversized custody shorts are placed over her legs before her top and bra and removed and she is left alone, and topless.

Zayna was arrested in the early hours of February 5, 2021, after she knocked the glasses off a female officer’s face. Police were attending her residence for a welfare callout over a woman high on cocaine.

Over the next 40 hours, the 38-year-old, who has waived her right to anonymity, was taken to a police station. During those hours, there are three hours of CCTV footage missing which GMP have so far failed to supply.

Her medical records, which show signs of sexual injuries, also back up Zayna’s allegations. She has raised her concerns with former GMP chief superintendent, Martin Harding, who has seen the footage available.

He has also viewed the inconsistencies with the custody log, and says her claims are ‘credible. He said: "I believe she was raped. I believe she was raped by an officer and I believe the organisation is covering it up.”

The force is yet to say why the footage is missing, and also said there is currently ‘no evidence’ to suggest any of their employees have misconducted themselves or committed a criminal offence.

Sky News’ Liz Lane, has examined the police logs and more than 40 hours of the videos and highlighted three significant gaps in the footage.

The first comes after her arrest, which, according to police paperwork, happened at 1:53am. She was put into a police van at 1:59am, and the journey should have taken 10 minutes but Zanya isn’t seen again until 3:26am.

The second gap comes later in the morning. At 9:49am, Zanya becomes agitated and throws a cup across the room before looking up to the camera in a state of distress, with her hands pressed to her face.

Zanya then next appears at 11am. Still agitated, she is seen hitting her head with her hands and gesturing with her arms. She is said to be ‘acting strangely’ at this point and in a ‘sexual manner’ as she runs her hands through her hair.