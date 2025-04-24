Don't miss this amazingly cheap standing desk in the Amazon daily deals

Standing desks are great for health and wellbeing while working | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

You can get an electric standing desk for just £67 if you're quick enough to catch this crazy deal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you've ever considered a standing desk before, this might be the time to take the plunge. With lots of us working from home offices, and with an increasing focus on health and wellbeing, a standing desk is a really good idea.

They enable you to quickly switch between two working positions - either sitting down or standing up.

The benefits to standing up while you're working are well-documented. It helps to improve circulation, as you're naturally moving around, and that boosts blood flow.

The Devoko desk can be set at two heights, and it switches between them at the touch of a button | Amazon

It might help back-pain sufferers, it can improve mood, and it can work wonders for poor posture.

Standing desks can be pricey, though. Top-spec models can cost in excess of £500. But we've found one on Amazon today for just £67.

It's a 100x60cm version of Devoko's white electric standing desk and, yes, you read that correctly, it is electric. Which is remarkable at this price.

And it even has the memory function of the super-expensive desks, so you can setup your perfect sitting height, and your perfect standing height, and the desk will glide up and down at the touch of a button.

£67 for an electric standing desk is an amazing price | Amazon

There's a hook for a bag or a headset, a touch-panel for controlling the elevation, and it has a 70kg load capacity.

There are a few catches with this deal. Firstly, we don't know how long it's on for, you might need to be quick to bag it.

Secondly, you need to choose the white version to get this price. There are five colours to choose from, but the price does shoot up a bit. And be careful with sizing, too. The 120x60cm version is only a few quid more, but bigger versions cost quite a lot more.

The only other thing to watch out for is you need to be an Amazon Prime member to be eligible for the deal.

Most of us probably are members, but if you're not, all is not lost. There's a simple, free way of signing up to a free trial for 30 days, with all the other Prime benefits included. Click here to find out how to do that.

Energy bills just went up – but this free tool could save you £388 a year

With the energy price cap rising again this April, many households across the UK are bracing for higher costs. But a free online tool called Switcheroo could help you cut your bills within minutes. It compares live energy deals from trusted suppliers including British Gas, EDF, E.ON and Octopus – and only shows options that are actually cheaper than your current tariff. No sales calls, no pressure, and no fee to use it.

To read our full article click here, or try out the Switcheroo tool straight away by clicking here.