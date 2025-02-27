The Anker 737 can power three devices at a time | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Anker 767 24,000mAh power bank sets a gold standard for charging tech on the move - and now it’s cheaper than ever

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As smartphones become more and more powerful, their batteries struggle to keep up the pace.

Especially as our phones and tablets get older, we're finding the need for a mid-afternoon top-up increasingly necessary - and that's fine if you're by a power point, but if you're travelling or commuting, you'll need a power bank.

While it's possible to buy a half-decent power bank for around £20, if you need it to perform well, you'll need a decent one.

It's bulky, but easy enough to carry in a bag | Amazon

For example, modern power banks can now charge laptops. It's possible to buy one with a big enough output to keep a MacBook going for a while, at the same time as topping up your telephone.

This kind of output comes at a price, and it requires a huge battery. That's one of the things offered by Anker's popular 737 power bank.

It is capable of pumping out a huge 140 watts from one of its USB-C sockets - enough to keep a MacBook Pro 16" happy.

And, while you're doing that, you can be charging a smartphone on its other USB-C sockets, and a smartwatch on its USB-A socket.

A smart colour display lets you know how much capacity it has, and how much power it's putting out | Amazon

Its output is relayed to you through a colour display, which also gives a clear indication of how much charge you have remaining in the power bank itself.

And, when it comes to charging it back up, its 24,000mAh battery will drink in up to 140 watts of power - enough to take it back to 100% in just 52 minutes.

It is, then, one of the best power banks on the market - but it does come at a price. Normally, it costs £139.99 - but you can get a £60 discount on the Anker website right now, with an automatically applied code.

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top tech titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

That brings the price down to just £79.99, which is a bargain. The deal is also available on Amazon - but the delivery isn't any quicker, so you might as well go direct.