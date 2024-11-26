Best festive hampers for foodies that make great Christmas gifts - with chocolate, cheese and artisan treats
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Hampers are a great gift for your tricky-to-buy-for relatives - who doesn’t love a basket full of tasty treats? We’ve scoured the festive gifting market to find the very best so you’ll be in everybody’s good books.
With a range of luxury artisan Christmas hampers, this 'It's A Wonderful Life' hamper is a great option, with a boneless cooked Wiltshire ham and oak smoked salmon to enjoy over the festive season, as well as cheeseboard staples such as cheeses, chutneys and oatcakes, plus you'll get a Christmas pudding, mince pies and chocolate treats, alongside a bottle of Cava Brut.
This includes Love Cocoa’s Gingerbread Dark Chocolate Bar, Peppermint White Chocolate Bar, Christmas Pudding Milk Chocolate Bar, Festive Gingerbread Truffles, Salted Caramel Bauble Truffles (to die for) and a Christmas Chocolate Truffle Selection Box comprising 21 decadent truffles, all inside a festive gift box.
When I think of luxury hampers, I think Fortnum & Mason, and this festive collection has all the components for cosy, Christmas indulgence without breaking the bank (the top-range F&M Christmas hamper is an eye-watering £6,000). With Christmas black tea to peppermint bark and moreish biscuits, and not forgetting the bottle of claret, you can't go wrong.
This hamper contains all the crucial components to a champion cheeseboard. Luxury cheeses include: Truffle Trove extra mature Cheddar with Italian Black Summer truffles; distinctively rich cave-aged Rock Star; Red Storm, award-winning vintage Red Leicester; and Black Bomber, a signature extra mature Cheddar. There's also a trio of chutneys for dipping, as well as delicious truffles, and a 75cl bottle of Montes Colchagua Carmenère.
This box is a great choice for families - as there's a great selection of snacks and drinks to try. With fudge, shortbread, mince pies, nuts, popcorn, plus cheese and crackers, there's something for everyone - plus there's festive coffee, fizz and soft drinks to enjoy so no-one will miss out.
Your loved ones can enjoy this beautifully crafted Christmas gift box guilt-free - as all of the products inside have been picked for their sustainability credentials and thee packaging is 100% recyclable. It includes crisps, nuts, chutneys, panettone, chocolate, biscuits and more, plus a bottle of 1697 Bio Organic Grillo Sicilia (75cl).