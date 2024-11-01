This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A bestselling posture vest which shoppers say combats their back pain is on offer for Black Friday - with fans of the brand able to mix and match different products, from sports vests to jackets.

Percko creates support vests with the aim of providing a viable, drug-free solution for back pain, and the products are all registered medical devices created with a team of biomechanics experts, physiotherapists and osteopaths.

For Black Friday, Percko is offering £15 off one top or £50 off when you buy two tops from November 20 to December 4 2024.

The Sports T-Shirt is a compression-style top which provides support as you exercise | Percko

The offer includes The Everyday Vest (£99), which is the most popular product, designed to fit comfortably under clothing - so it’s perfect for those slumped over a desk or needing support while running errands.

The At-Home Jacket (£99) fits over clothes and is designed for activities that can strain your back, like gardening, DIY projects, and cleaning. And the Sports T-Shirt (£99) is a compression-style top which provides support as you exercise, and is suitable for light workouts all the way up to more intense training.

Fans of the brand have found the vests are great for everyday use, whether working at a desk or exercising - and there’s a range of tops for different needs - which is why the Black Friday deal is great for those wanting to try different options.

Men and women's vests are available in black or nude | Percko

Percko has thousands of positive Trustpilot reviews, and one shopper said: “I started using Percko in 2021, initially when doing rehab and exercising then I started using it for work and the difference it made was great. In a very progressive and natural way it was nudging me to use my core and my glutes more and this was releasing my lower back and allowing me to do more.

“I purchased the original Percko, then the work Percko that I can use on the top of a t-shirt and then the sports Percko all with the same results.”

Percko has thousands of positive reviews on Trustpilot | Percko

Another added: “Relief at last! After many years of continual back pain my Percko vest has put an end to it, I am in my 70s so no-one is too old to try one of these products.”

The Percko products work by using carefully placed, gentle tension around the upper body to naturally encourage better posture. The design mirrors the principles of Kinesio taping, helping to open the chest, align the spine, and support the lower back—without restricting your movement.

