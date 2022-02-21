Blankets for winter 2022

Blankets are a great addition to your living room or your bedroom; they look great draped over the back of your sofa or placed neatly on the end of your bed and add extra texture warmth and colour.

That also means that they can be handy and easy to grab when you feel a chill and need an extra layer to help you warm up, or just want to feel extra cosy while you’re watching a film.

Here are 11 of the best blankets available to buy right now, including a variety of prices, colours and materials - so there’s something for everyone and every house.

The Little Tailor Chunky Knit Cotton Blanket The Little Tailor Chunky Knit Cotton Blanket £45.00 With soft fleece lining, this blanket is perfect for cuddles with the little ones. Designed with a chunk knit and spun from soft cotton for your little one can snuggle into, this sumptuously soft and cosy blanket is a baby essential. But mum and dad can also use it to get cosy too. Buy now

Supersoft Faux Fur Throw Supersoft Faux Fur Throw £25.00 Bring a touch of luxury to your living space with this faux fur throw. Made with super soft and snuggly material for extra cosiness. Available in two sizes, small (£25) or large (£39.50). Available in six colours; silver grey, charcoal, ivory, cranberry, blush and navy. Buy now

Lyra Throw Lyra Throw £90.00 Cosy up with this wonderfully relaxed pure-cotton throw. Knitted using a beautiful moss stitch, it has a springy feel and beautifully soft finish. A truly versatile piece for the bed, or to use downstairs. Available in three colours; mink (pictured), petal and silver grey. Buy now

Longwool Sheepskin Throw Longwool Sheepskin Throw £450.00 This striking mink throw feels just as beautiful as it looks. It might have a higher price tag, but that’s because of the superior quality of the material it’s made from. Plus, you can guarantee you will be able to use it to keep you warm and cosy for many years to come, so it’s really an investment. Made from a luxury deep pile, this unbeatably soft sheepskin throw has a wonderful long texture and lovely drape, perfect for layering on the bed and snuggling up in on cooler days. Buy now

The Cloverlane Weighted Blanket The Cloverlane Weighted Blanket £130.00 This natural weighted is crafted in Portugal using organic cotton to provide you with a better, natural sleep. This unique blanket is made without any chemical or dyes which is better for you and the environment. It comes to you in a heavy cotton bag for storage when not use. Was £200, now £130. Buy now

Mink Faux Fur Blanket Mink Faux Fur Blanket £11.22 Add a touch of cosiness to your sofa, armchair or bed with this faux fur throw from Wayfair basics. It has the softness and inviting feeling of fur, but it is made from durable, machine-washable 100% polyester. Available in two sizes and 14 colours, with prices starting from £11.22. Buy now

Cuddly Throw Cuddly Throw £39.99 Keep warm when it’s cold outside with this stylish, soft throw. Cozy and luxurious, this blanket is the perfect autumn/winter accessory. Layer up with contrasting textures for an eclectic look. Available in seven colours including blush (pictured), candy, cream and charcoal. Buy now

Silentnight Adult Weighted Blanket Silentnight Adult Weighted Blanket £74.99 This weighted blanket helps to relax the nervous system giving the gentle sensation of being hugged which eases anxiety, stress and encourages deep and restful sleep. Wrapping yourself in the blanket increases happy hormones and at the same time decreases stress hormones to improve your mood, ensuring you fall asleep feeling content and happy. The blanket is filled with tiny glass beads that offer comforting pressure to your body. The blanket can be spot cleaned and it is hypoallergenic. It weighs 9kg and should be approximately 10% of the user’s body weight. Buy now

Argos Home Super Soft Fleece Throw Argos Home Super Soft Fleece Throw £7.00 The ultimate companion to your next boxset binge, this fleece throw is perfect for snuggling up on the sofa and getting cosy. This strokably soft fleece throw is also handy to keep around in case of impromptu naps. Washing machine and tumble dryer friendly, it’s a huggable household must-have - and for a bargain price too. Available in five colours, including grey (pictured), pink and yellow. Buy now

Habitat Skandi Block Throw - Multicoloured Habitat Skandi Block Throw - Multicoloured £35.00 Make a home comfort zone with this multi-coloured black. It’s a textured chunky knit throw, soft to handle and perfect to add a little luxury to your day. The warm-toned, powdery colour makes it easy to co-ordinate and match with your existing decor. Made of 100% acrylic yarn, it is machine washable so keeping it fresh and looking good is easy. Buy now