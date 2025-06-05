This entire bundle of Father's Day gifts costs just £10 - here's how to buy one
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Why buy one Father's Day present when you can buy SIX - and all for just £9.99. It's a hamper of fun gifts that even includes a greetings card.
It's a crazy deal we spotted on Amazon for a bundle of presents that usually costs £24.99, but thanks to a 60% discount it's now just £9.99.
We don't know how long this discount will be applied for, but there are two bundles with similar deals at the moment - and they both cost £9.99.
In the first bundle, which usually costs £24.99, your dad will find a 20oz stainless steel insulated tumbler, a steel straw and brushes, a pocket notebook, multifunctional pen tool, a scented candle, and a pair of comedy socks.
In the other £9.99 bundle, which usually costs £19.99 and has a 50% discount, you get a ceramic comedy mug, a golden spoon, a credit card holder, the same scented candle, the same multifunctional pen tool, and the same scented candle.
Both packs come with a presentation box, and they include a basic greetings card.
It's an incredible selection, then, and it'll be delivered next day if you're an Amazon Prime member.
There really isn't a cheaper way to give your dad a bundle of joy this Father's Day.
