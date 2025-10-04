New food and drink advent calendars to make December even more delicious | Baked by Steph

Make the lead up to Christmas even more special with one or two of these tasty food and drink advent calendars.

Gone are the days when Advent calendars were all about tiny chocolate squares. In recent years, the grown-up advent calendar has become even more popular, offering everything from miniature bottles of wine to artisan cookies.

If you’re looking to make the countdown to Christmas extra special, these food and drink advent calendars bring daily delights.

Laithwaites Wine Advent Calendar

Wine fans are in for a treat with this festive collection of mini bottles. Expect a mix of reds, whites and rosés behind each window, with a full-size bottle of fizz waiting for you on Christmas Eve.

It’s more of a tasting journey than a nightly large glass, but perfect if you enjoy discovering new wines.

Fever-Tree Ultimate Spirit & Mixer Advent Calendar

Cocktail lovers will enjoy this clever pairing of spirits with Fever-Tree’s famous mixers. Each door reveals everything you need to try out a new combination — ideal for experimenting at home.

Just note that these are miniatures, so you’ll be crafting small cocktails rather than full bar measures.

Drinks by the Dram Gin Advent Calendar

With 25 wax-sealed 30 ml bottles, this is a gin drinker’s dream. From classic London Dry to quirky flavoured gins, every day brings something new.

The small measures are designed for sampling rather than mixing, but the variety more than makes up for it.

Drinks by the Dram Rum Advent Calendar

A pricier option, but a real treasure trove for rum fans. Behind each door you’ll find a different style, from spiced and golden rums to rich, aged varieties.

It’s a fantastic way to broaden your palate if you’re serious about your spirits.

Baked by Steph Personalised Cookie Advent Calendar

If you prefer baked goods over booze, this calendar is both pretty and personal. Behind each window is a hand-decorated cookie, which can even be personalised with names or messages.

A thoughtful gift, and a daily treat with your tea or coffee.

Roly’s Fudge Advent Calendar

Swap chocolate for fudge this December. Each day offers a new flavour, from traditional clotted cream to more indulgent varieties.

It’s rich, it’s comforting, and it’s a change from the ordinary. Though fair warning, it may feel heavy if you’re not a big fudge fan.

Chilli No. 5 Spicy Sauces Advent Calendar

For those who like things hot, this gourmet calendar is packed with fiery surprises. You’ll find 24 different spicy sauces, oils and condiments, finishing with a full-sized sauce on Christmas Eve.

Bold, fun and very niche, but only worth it if you’re truly a spice lover.

