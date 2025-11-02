Say hello to cosy season and these are the must-have jumpers from M&S | M&S

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I’ve searched the website and these are the must-have jumpers from M&S.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the temperatures drop and autumn leaves begin to carpet the streets, it’s officially cosy season the perfect time to invest in jumpers that combine warmth, style, and comfort. M&S has stepped up this season with a selection of chic and snug options, from luxury cashmere to classic knitwear, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

M&S x Bella Freud Pure Cashmere 'Kind' Jumper

M&S x Bella Freud Pure Cashmere 'Kind' Jumper | M&S

For those who love to indulge in a touch of luxury, the collaboration between M&S and designer Bella Freud delivers the ultimate statement piece. Crafted from pure cashmere, the 'Kind' jumper is soft, lightweight, and effortlessly stylish. Its understated design and gentle tones make it versatile enough to pair with jeans or layered under a coat for a sophisticated winter ensemble.

Wool Blend Textured Crew Neck Jumper

Wool Blend Textured Crew Neck Jumper | M&S

If you’re seeking everyday elegance, the Wool Blend Textured Crew Neck Jumper is a must. This mid-weight jumper combines comfort and durability, making it perfect for layering throughout the colder months. The textured finish adds subtle visual interest, while the neutral tones ensure it complements any wardrobe.

Cable Knit Fair Isle Crew Neck Jumper

Cable Knit Fair Isle Crew Neck Jumper | M&S

Nothing says winter quite like a classic Fair Isle jumper. M&S’ Cable Knit Fair Isle Crew Neck Jumper is a timeless wardrobe staple. Featuring intricate knitting patterns and a flattering crew neck, it brings a playful, seasonal touch to your outfit while keeping you warm.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter, if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥