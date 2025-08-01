Olay’s best-selling anti-ageing skincare range now up to 60% off - limited time only | Canva

Save up to 60% on Olay's anti-aging skincare range perfect for dull and dry skin.

If your skincare goals include firmer, smoother, and more radiant skin, Olay has just dropped a sale that’s hard to ignore. With premium ingredients like Niacinamide, Collagen Peptides, Vitamin C, and SPF 30 protection, Olay’s powerhouse lineup is unbelievably affordable.

Whether you're tackling fine lines, dullness, or dryness, Olay’s Regenerist and Collagen Peptide ranges deliver visible results.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest in proven skincare that actually works, this is it. These science-backed formulas are trusted by millions and now slashed by up to 60% off but only while supplies last. Elevate your skincare game today and embrace healthy, glowing skin for a fraction of the price.

1. Regenerist day face cream SPF30

Olay regenerist day face cream SPF30 | Amazon

This cult-favourite moisturiser does it all and now it’s over half off! Enriched with Niacinamide and firming peptides, this anti-wrinkle day cream deeply hydrates, visibly firms, and renews your skin’s surface. It’s lightweight, non-greasy, and includes broad-spectrum SPF 30 for essential daily sun protection. Ideal for those who want a fast-absorbing cream that works hard against ageing signs all day long.

2. Super serum

Olay super serum | Amazon

The Olay super serum 5-in-1 is a true multitasker your skin will thank you for. This lightweight, fast-absorbing serum is infused with a powerhouse blend of Vitamin C, Niacinamide, Collagen Peptides, and Vitamin E, working together to deliver five visible benefits: improved hydration, brightness, firmness, smoothness, and a healthy glow.

3. Collagen peptide eye cream

Collagen peptide eye cream | Amazon

Say goodbye to dry under-eyes and hello to firmer, smoother skin. This advanced anti-ageing eye cream is infused with Niacinamide (99% purity) and Vitamin E, delivering deep hydration and antioxidant protection right where you need it most. Gentle yet effective, it targets puffiness, crow’s feet, and signs of fatigue, making it the perfect companion to your anti-ageing routine.

