Revlon released its new hair dryer in July, and claimed the AirFlow Control Dryer will help you create salon-quality hair at home. Our reviewer Bex Bastable puts it to the test.

The last time I bought a hair dryer was over a decade ago, so it's safe to say I was due a new one.

When the Revlon AirFlow Control Dryer arrived through the post, I was excited to see how it compared to my trusty old hair dryer, which is surely an antique in hair-dryer terms (Google tells me the average hair dryer lasts around five years).

Revlon says this hair styler reduces drying time and minimises heat damage, allowing you to create sleek, professional looks every day, so as a time-poor mum-of-two, I was excited to put these claims to the test.

I unboxed my new gadget and was pleasantly surprised at how compact and light it was. It's almost half the size of my usual model, and would be perfect to pack in a suitcase for holidays or in your gym bag without taking up too much room.

Eager to give the dryer I spin, I switched it on and instantly noticed it wasn't as obnoxiously loud as its predecessor - so far so good. And what it lacks in noise and size, it makes up for in results, as I was soon to discover.

This hairdryer has three heat settings and two power levels, with a cold air button to seal the hair cuticles at the end of the blow dry - reducing the appearance of split ends and flyaway fuzz. The nozzle can also be twisted around 90 degrees so you can direct air flow however you want, making it easier to reach those strands underneath and those pesky bits at the back.

I found that the hair dryer didn’t feel instantly as powerful as my previous model, but actually, it did the job in record time, and after using this hair dryer for less than 10 minutes, with a blast of cold air at the end, I had sleek, silky hair, and there was no need for the lashings of Frizz Ease my locks would usually require. What's more, the style lasted until the next wash without any pesky products weighing it down and making it look greasy.

The hair dryer is made with ceramic tourmaline technology, which tames frizz and boosts shine, and it certainly did the trick for me. This is what really made this dryer stand out for me, as you do feel like you’ve just been in the salon.

The dryer also comes with a diffuser attachment so you can style curly locks, and I think this would work well for someone with shorter or more naturally curly and voluminous hair than mine - I gave it a go but found it difficult to use with my long hair, which tends to have a preference to be straight and sleek rather than big and bouncy.

All in all though, this mini hair dryer packs a punch and produces great results - and this is now my go-to hair styler, so the old relic can take a well deserved retirement.

And even better, it won’t break the bank, as it’s priced at a very reasonable £34.99.