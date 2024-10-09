Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The future of the internet in your home is here - and you can get a great saving on it right now. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days has an incredible offer on a Wi-Fi 7 router, but you only have a few hours to claim it.

Shoppers will be able to save a whopping £40 on the NETGEAR Nighthawk tri-band router, which is capable of bringing ultra-fast speeds into your home/ office. Launched this year, Wi-Fi 7 is the successor to Wi-Fi 6/ 6E which arrived in 2021 and if you’ve upgraded to a new iPhone or other major handset recently, it is probably already compatible with it. I’ve done a deep dive on what Wi-Fi 7 is and you can read more about that here.

And if you are looking to upgrade, you can get an incredible saving on a Wi-Fi 7 router in the latest Prime Day sale. You need to be a Prime member to get the deal -find out how to join here.

Wi-Fi 7 is coming to the UK. Photo: A Stockphoto - stock.adobe.com | A Stockphoto - stock.adobe.com

Price: £259.99

Saving: 13% (£40 off)

When the deal ends: 11.59pm today (October 9)

Customer ratings: 4.1

Blazing-fast WiFi 7 with speeds of up to 9.3 Gbps for gaming, smooth streaming, video conferencing and entertainment; WiFi 7 offers 2.4 x faster speeds than WiFi 6, maximising performance on all your devices. Sleek new chassis with a smaller footprint and high-performance antennas for up to 175 m2 of WiFi coverage.

The 2.5 Gig Internet connection enables multi-Gig speeds with the latest cable or fibre Internet plans; 2 x 2.5 Gig and 2 x 1 Gig LAN network ports for fast cable connections. NETGEAR Armor provides an automatic security shield for your Wi-Fi; get real-time protection from hackers and additional privacy with VPN; 30-day trial included. Easily set up and manage your WiFi with the Nighthawk app.

One Amazon shopper Paul wrote in a review: “Excellent router, nighthawk app set up was confusing due to lack of instruction at certain steps (where you have to pick wifi on phone). I had to use routerlogin.net on my desktop pc, the app did work after final setup and is very good for monitoring. The router's speed and device setting are great.”