The latest early release deals centre around home security tech | Amazon/composite

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer writer Stephen Hurrell shares his best tips and tricks to make the most of the Amazon deals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale started yesterday. It’s one of Amazon’s biggest sales events of the year and it takes place a month before Black Friday, when hundreds of thousands of items are reduced in the biggest shopping day of 2024.

Big Deal Days are similar to other bug events such as Amazon Prime Day but are a relatively new concept but to take advantage of the huge range of deals there are a few strategies Amazon has shared to make the most of the day. As a consumer writer with over a decade covering Amazon sales, here are my best tips to grabbing a bargain this week.

Amazon says the only way to access the deals is to have a Prime membership. The Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month but you can get a free trial for the duration of the sale. Membership allows you to view offers and includes free delivery on some items. It also lets you access Prime Video and other Amazon services.

Once you have your Prime membership set up there is a way to track all of the items you want to buy in one place. Using the Amazon wishlist feature you can add any item you have your eye on. The wishlist will place them all into one handy list and you can then revisit it when the sales begin and see if any prices have dropped.

Keep an eye out for Lightning Deals or time-limited deals. These are usually some of the biggest, most in-demand discounts on the website but they sell out quickly. Using your wishlist to keep an eye on any lightning deals can be an easy way to grab a bargain.

Amazon does already have a sale live on the site. There are three places where you can find discounted items. The first is the Amazon deals pages here. At the time of writing it includes Amazon Fire TVs, Echo Dot devices and Amazon Fire Sticks. The Amazon tech is usually the first to be discounted and this year is no different.

New deals will be added to these pages from midnight as the main Big Deals Day sale begins. Bookmarking this page should be the first step if you just want to browse deals and not look for specific items.

The other sections of the Amazon website where you can grab a deal are a bit more hidden. The Amazon Warehouse is where returned or damaged items are resold with big discounts. There is a labelling system that tells you why the item is being discounted and if you can find any in ‘very good’ condition or ‘like new’ condition you could have a bargain as any damage will be superficial.