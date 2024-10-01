We've found some amazing discounts ahead of Big Deals Day

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon’s Big Deal Days are a week away still, but the big deals have definitely started early, if you know where to look

Kitting out your home with security cameras is great for peace of mind, but also a convenient way of catching up on visitors while you're not in.

It's also a surprisingly inexpensive way to beef up your home security. Simple WiFi cameras can point out of a window and feed footage back to an app can cost as little as £20.

But to go the posher route, to buy into branded devices that boast features such as outdoor weather resistance and 2K footage can cost significantly more.

However, in the run-up to Amazon's Big Deals Day, we've noticed a selection of the shopping giant's branded tech has been knocked down to half-price, or even cheaper.

We're talking Ring and Blink cameras and doorbells. We love sharing great deals, and these are some of the best deals we've seen since Prime Day back in the summer.

Here are some of the best prices we've spotted.

1. Blink Video Doorbell Bundle

Blink Video Doorbell Bundle | Amazon

This lovely little bundle deal includes everything you need to create a basic home security setup. And, remarkably, it's less than £40.

In the back you'll get a Blink Video Doorbell, the latest Sync Module, and an Echo Pop smart speaker.

This means you'd have a video doorbell, a smart speaker to let you know when it rings, and the sync module to send alerts to your app wherever you are in the world.

It's a wireless system, so it’s a doddle to install, and a great introduction to the world of video doorbells.

Just bear in mind that you'll need a subscription to save and share clips - but it does come with a 30-day free trial.

2. Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Chime

Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Chime | Amazon

If you'd like to go a little posher, and bid for a more ubiquitous brand, there's a Ring doorbell in the list of deals too.

It's a half-price discount on the latest Ring video doorbell and, because it's a bundle, you'll get the all-important Ring Chime device, which will make a loud sound in your house when someone rings the bell.

This being the latest version of the Ring doorbell, it comes with colour night vision, and head-to-toe view.

3. Blink Outdoor Four-Camera System

Blink Outdoor Four-Camera System | Amazon

The biggest saving we've seen in the current sale is for this multi-camera setup. If you're keen to monitor every bit of your outside space, this is the one to go for.

Blink Outdoor cameras are discreet devices that feature motion detection, Alexa integration, and a two-year battery life.

So you just install them wherever you like, sit back, and let the cameras protect your home.

4. Ring Outdoor Camera (Two-Camera bundle)

Ring Outdoor Camera (Two-Camera bundle) | Amazon

The other outdoor camera in the Amazon stable is the Ring Outdoor Camera. With its quick-release battery pack and directional mounting system, it's a really useful took in home security.

This is a half-price deal on a bundle of two, which could cover all of a large driveway, or your front and rear gardens.

There are also half-price deals on three or four-camera setups, and a single camera has 44% off, so do take a look.

5. Ring Outdoor Camera Pro Plug-In

Ring Outdoor Camera Pro Plug-In | Amazon

If you want to get serious about your CCTV setup, this might be the option to go for. It's a wired camera, so will need to be connected to a power socket, but it has all the toys you need for proper surveillance.

It has a 1080P sensor with HDR, but the stand-out features include 3D motion detection, birds-eye view, and two-way audio.

Colour night vision and a zoning system complete the feature set to make this a starting point for a full monitoring system.

6. Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) Plug-In Three-Camera Bundle

Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) Plug-In Three-Camera Bundle | Amazon

These cameras are ideal for keeping watch on the inside of your home, and pet owners will know how handy they can be for monitoring the activities of our furry friends while we're out.

With 1080P live video, two-way talk and Alexa alerts, they're usually pretty pricey, but to be able to get three for £75 is brilliant value.

There are half-price deals on single camera, dual camera, and four-camera bundles too, so cash in.

7. Blink Outdoor Camera and Floodlight

Blink Outdoor Camera and Floodlight | Amazon