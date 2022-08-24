Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In honour of the household’s favourite pet, Bensons for Beds’ latest survey reveals the top ten dog breeds that take up the most space when they try and ditch their own doggie beds.

In fact, spaniels accounted for one-third of the top ten list - so prepare to be fighting for space if you’re a spaniel owner.

Coming in second, third, fourth and fifth Beagles, Miniature Schnauzers, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels and Staffordshire Bull Terriers averaged the equivalent of 11 nights in the big bed in a single month.

Thirteen-year-old, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, McNulty, caught in the act.

Other household breeds that ranked in the top 20 included Labradors, Pugs, Golden Retrievers and Bulldogs.

The proud owner of Miniature Schnauzer, Woody, Amy Forster commented: “It’s no surprise to me as a Miniature Schnauzer owner that they’re one of the top culprits for stealing space in the bed!

“Our one-year-old dog, Woody, is always fighting for space in the bed whenever he gets a chance.

“He’s even been known to try and snuggle up on the pillow beside me!”

Whilst it may be tempting, experts advise keeping the pup away from your sleeping space as much as possible.

In fact, according to sleep expert, Dr Sophie Bostock: “Many people sleep with their pets believing that it helps them to relax, feel more secure and to sleep better.

“But research evidence suggests that people who share their beds with a canine companion or a feline friend take longer to fall asleep, have more disturbed sleep during the night, and are more likely to wake up tired.“