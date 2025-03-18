Get 78% off the shock-absorbing electric under desk treadmill – boost your productivity in style | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you're on the fence about purchasing an under desk treadmill - this is your sign to buy it now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I spent weeks thinking about buying an under desk treadmill and the main issue holding me back was the cost of it. I wish I found this amazing deal on Wowcher sooner.

Treadmills can be expensive but I recently found the Shock-Absorbing Electric Under Desk Treadmill for just £139. The normal price for this treadmill is £599.99 which means you save £460.99 (77%). That’s an incredible saving!

Rattix Shock-Absorbing Electric Under Desk Treadmill £139 rrp £599.99 (save £460.99 - 77%) | Wowcher

The Rattix shock-absorbing electric treadmill is available in three colours pink, black or grey. The grey has already sold out and black is selling fast so you might want to shop now before it's too late. The treadmill is perfect for walking or running and features an LED screen that shows your time, speed, distance and calories burned.

Rattix shock-absorbing electric treadmill features:

Wear-Resistant Surface: Prolongs the belt’s durability for long-term use.

Noise-Reduction Layer: Minimises friction for quieter operation.

High-Reinforcement Support: Ensures stability and smooth performance.

Shock-Absorbing Cushion: Reduces joint strain for a safer workout.

High-Strength Base: Provides overall strength and durability.

Rattix Shock-Absorbing Electric Under Desk Treadmill £139 rrp £599.99 | Wowcher

Rattix shock-absorbing electric treadmill specifications:

Weight: 23.5kg

Walking speed: 1-10mph

Maximum load: 110kg

Shock absorption: Yes

Remote controller: Yes

Slope adjustment method: Fixed slope

Speed adjustment range: 1-6Km/h

Running surface: (L) 104cm x (W) 39cm

Product size: 120 x 50 x 14cm

I purchased my GTPLAYER Walking Pad Treadmill Under Desk Treadmill £93.49 (rrp £109.99) from Amazon a few weeks ago. I’m genuinely mad with myself after finding the Rattix deal on Wowcher because although the Amazon treadmill is slightly cheaper it's a lot heavier and only has a max speed of 6mph compared to the Rattix which can go up to 10mph. Plus it's boring black and I would've loved a pink one!

Rattix shock-absorbing electric treadmill £139 (pink/black) | Wowcher

Using a walking pad has changed my workout routine for the better. I've already doubled my daily step count just by jumping on for 10 minutes a few times a day. I’m so glad I decided to buy an under desk treadmill especially as summer is just around the corner.

For more information on how to get 78% off the shock-absorbing electric under desk treadmill go to Wowcher to view the full offer here .

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top fashion titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .